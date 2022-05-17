Mayor Lumumba blames state for Jackson’s ongoing crime issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the state is to blame for the increasing crime numbers in Jackson. He says their lack of support and funding has left crime unaddressed and difficult to combat.

“We’ve asked for millions upon millions of dollars, and the city of Jackson’s Police Department has not received any of it,” Mayor Lumumba said.

Forty-nine homicides in the city of Jackson so far in 2022 leaves many wondering what is going to be done to prevent that number from growing.

According to Mayor Lumumba, he’s been trying to solve the problem for a while.

“We are trying to combat that with every resource we have. We have a number of foundational things that we have to do in order to interrupt those cycles,” Mayor Lumumba said.

Mayor Lumumba claimed his administration has been asking for help from the state, only for them to say no to several items, including raises for police officers.

“It is this administration, my office, that proposed a $2 million increase that would have been $20 annually,” said Mayor Lumumba. “That would have accomplished pay raises. That would have made it more attractive for officers. That was turned down.”

Mayor Lumumba says his administration also asked for new technology for the Jackson Police Department.

“We asked for money to support ballistic IQ technology that we can take many of the gunshot rounds and connect them to crimes without it having to be delayed by the state crime lab. That was turned down,” Mayor Lumumba explained.

More cameras for the real-time command center were also denied over two years ago.

Now, Mayor Lumumba said he’s turning to places other than the state for financial help.

“We went to the National League of Cities,” said Mayor Lumumba. “The National League of Cities, who has no responsibility like the state does to our residents, has given us nearly a million dollars in order to stand up programming that interrupts the cycle amongst a demographic that we’re seeing the greatest, the sharpest rise in violence in our community, and that’s amongst some of our younger residents,” Mayor Lumumba said.

Lieutenant Governor’s office and the House Speaker’s office have not responded to the Mayor’s claims.

