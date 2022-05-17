Manhunt underway after suspect shoots man, cuts off ankle monitor in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City police are currently searching for a suspect who shot a man in an SUV on Tuesday.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on Main Street in Yazoo City near the post office around 4 p.m.

According to a Yazoo City detective, the suspect, Hernando Weekly, took off on foot after the shooting.

Chief Kenneth Hampton says state agents pursued Weekly but lost him when he cut off his ankle monitor near a house on Monroe Street.

The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital to be treated and is in stable condition.

Hernando Weekly is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact Yazoo City Police Department at (662) 746-1131.

