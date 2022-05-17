Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of North West Street on Monday evening.

JPD says 50-year-old Jimmy Pierce was shot twice in the chest by an unknown male who demanded his wallet as he sat outside.

According to authorities, Pierce was transported by ambulance to UMMC and died from his injuries.

JPD says the suspect was last seen traveling south on West Street in a silver Chevy Cruze.

