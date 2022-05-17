Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931, but it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court, however, could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020