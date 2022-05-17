JMAA asking feds to reconsider Richard’s use of Hawkins Field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson airport officials are asking the federal government to do an on-site visit of Hawkins Field before it forces Richard’s Disposal to leave.

On May 5, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown asked the Federal Aviation Administration’s Jackson office to visit the site in question “before making a final decision concerning this matter.”

The letter was sent days after FAA directed the airport to notify Richard’s Disposal to leave Hawkins Field as “expeditiously as possible.”

The request was obtained by WLBT through an open record request. Records show the FAA was caught off guard when Richard’s moved onto airport property in late March.

Correspondence also confirms Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s statements that FAA was planning to sign off on Richard’s plans to lease the space prior to sending a letter on April 26 ordering Richard’s to vacate the site.

At a press conference Monday, Lumumba questioned why FAA had changed its mind.

“There is actually contradictory correspondence between the FAA and the airport that talks about garbage trucks, talks about them being parked there, gives a provisional approval over it, only for there to be a reversal of course,” he said. “What that suggests to me is that there is something... something that doesn’t smell right, and we ain’t talking about the garbage trucks.”

Richard’s is currently leasing a hangar and apron property at Hawkins Field in west Jackson.

Questions have been raised about the impact housing garbage trucks there would have on nearby communities and on airport operations.

Brown, though, says there’s nothing to worry about.

“I have been there many times and have found nothing that would create the hazards you mention,” he wrote, referring to FAA’s April 26 correspondence. “Furthermore, we have subjected the tenant to airport training on how to conduct their operation next to our airfield.”

“I would appreciate the opportunity to let you see firsthand what nature their activities entail.”

Brown asked for information on the FAA’s appeals process if the agency would not reconsider its decision.

“Your directive would potentially necessitate JMAA breaching our contract with RDI, which has already begun improvements to the hangar.”

JMAA and FAA have been in talks about housing the New Orleans-based trash-hauling company since late March.

Even so, officials with FAA’s Jackson office were apparently caught off guard when it found out Richard’s was moving in via the local news.

“This morning I saw the local news showing the garbage contractor moving into this space. The fence had been removed, a trailer was set up and numerous trucks were being stored on the apron,” wrote Kevin Morgan, a program manager with FAA’s Jackson Airports District Office.

Richard’s took over residential trash collections on April 1. The company moved into Jackson the weekend before and set up a temporary office at Hawkins.

Following the news reports, Morgan requested that JMAA provide a letter requesting approval for the use of the space, as well as a copy of JMAA’s lease agreement with the company as soon as possible. He went on to inform the airport that “garbage/trash is a wildlife attractant and cannot be stored on airport property.”

JMAA submitted its official request for FAA approval on March 29.

Graham Coffelt, a compliance specialist with FAA’s Southern Region, raised several concerns about the proposed lease, including the fact the market rate study used to determine rental rates was “not applicable to this tenant.”

“(Richard’s) Disposal is a non-aeronautical tenant and the airport is required to receive at (a) minimum fair market value compensation based on an appraisal for the highest and best use of the property per FAA’s rates.”

He said a new study needed to be conducted by a certified appraiser to “determine appropriate non-aeronautical rates for the entire area.”

Later, Coffelt said he supported provisions of the lease agreement requiring Richard’s to make improvements to the hangar and apron space, saying they “would increase the likelihood of it being rented and makes the airport more self-sustainable.”

On April 5, Coffelt notified Brown by email that he was working on a letter “formally approving” Richard’s temporary use of the site.

Days later, though, the FAA put that approval on hold after the Jackson City Council approved a resolution in opposition to Richard’s being housed at the site.

“This presents an issue moving forward that needs to be worked out between JMAA and the city. As stated previously, we only provided comments on the lease to ensure JMAA was in compliance with their grand assurances. We have not yet approved temporary non-aeronautical use of airport property, which is currently under review by FAA management,” Coffelt wrote in an April 18 email. “I have requested that this letter be put on hold until JMAA and the city come to a resolution on the issue.”

That resolution was approved by the council on April 13, on a 4-1-2 vote.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes had previously called the decision to house trucks there a form of “environmental racism.”

“Those trucks are going to be dirty, stinky,” Stokes said. “People are going to start supporting letting Rankin County take the airport because of what happened today.”

An official letter demanding JMAA ask Richard’s to vacate was issued on April 26. In it, FAA reiterated its concerns that housing garbage trucks at the facility could have a negative impact on the surrounding environment.

“The proposed lease to store garbage trucks that contain residue and are partially uncontained is an incompatible land use and wildlife attractant on airport property,” the letter stated. “Please notify the tenant that they must vacate the premises as expeditiously as possible.”

