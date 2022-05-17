Connect. Shop. Support Local.
It’s twins, again! Baker mom gives birth to 3rd set of twins in 2 years

Courtney Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcome their third set of twins.
Courtney Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcome their third set of twins.
By Elizabeth Vowell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Courtney Spears and her husband Everett Jones welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10, 2022.

Eva(Source: Family)
Camryn(Source: Family)

The baby girls have been in a local NICU since their arrival, but Spears says they are both doing well.

A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with expecting her third set of twins in two years. (Source: WAFB)

The girls join twin brothers Ethan and Curtis, born in 2020, twin sisters Emory and Cassidy, born in 2021, and their oldest sister Emanie who is five years old.

Seven kids in all makes the Spears and her family the Brady Bunch plus one. She said she knows on the outside it must seem overwhelming, but she and her husband are happy with their big family. They have a routine that keeps everything flowing and family to help out while mom and dad are working.

“It’s fun, it’s tiring, of course, having one kid is tiring, but it’s fun,” said Spears. “They make us laugh. Just seeing the different things they do every day, every day it’s something new. They make us laugh a lot.”

However, Spears says she had to stop working early due to a preterm labor scare and as a result, they’re still working to find car seats for the infants and a car capable of carrying all seven kids.

