Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods

Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The discovery of human remains in Vicksburg has led to a homicide investigation.

Authorities were contacted by citizens on March 14 after human remains were found in a partially wooded area on Patton Street.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was then contacted to assist Vicksburg Police Department investigators with collection, preservation, and identification.

According to a press release Tuesday evening, the remains have been identified and confirmed to be those of Mijor Kay Anderson.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the discovery, the matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have identified persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

District 2 Supervisor David Archie says he will sue the county if it attempts to give the...
Archie, Graham question plans to use ARPA money on economic development, building rehab
WLBT at 6p
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Mississippi Highway Patrol holds ceremony for fallen officers
Mississippi Highway Patrol holds ceremony for fallen officers