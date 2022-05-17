Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The discovery of human remains in Vicksburg has led to a homicide investigation.

Authorities were contacted by citizens on March 14 after human remains were found in a partially wooded area on Patton Street.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was then contacted to assist Vicksburg Police Department investigators with collection, preservation, and identification.

According to a press release Tuesday evening, the remains have been identified and confirmed to be those of Mijor Kay Anderson.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the discovery, the matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have identified persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

