'He will be greatly missed': Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police dog with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department has died after being hit by a vehicle.

Colt went missing Monday, with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department sharing several posts on their Facebook asking for the community’s help in finding him.

Tuesday morning, they announced that Colt was found around 11 p.m. on Monday. He had been hit by a vehicle and was deceased.

The sheriff’s department described Colt as “one of the best K-9′s” the department has ever had and that he “was a tremendous asset.”

“He will be greatly missed,” they added.

