Former Jackson/Hinds library director settles wrongful termination suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former executive director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System has settled her wrongful termination suit.

Patricia Furr, who served in the position from 2013 until 2020, told WLBT she received a $195,000 payout as part of her settlement agreement.

“I want people to know I was fired without ever being evaluated poorly, without ever having any kind of disciplinary write-up. I had a total lack of due process,” she said. “It was a big win for me. I feel vindicated.”

Furr is currently working as a real estate agent in South Mississippi. She said she enjoys her new career, especially helping first-time homebuyers.

“The most wonderful thing is to hand the keys to a house to somebody who didn’t think they would ever have one,” she said.

Furr’s case against the library system was dismissed last week.

