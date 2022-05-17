Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former Jackson/Hinds library director settles wrongful termination suit

Patty Furr is the former executive director of the Jackson Hinds Library System. Source: WLBT
Patty Furr is the former executive director of the Jackson Hinds Library System. Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former executive director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System has settled her wrongful termination suit.

Patricia Furr, who served in the position from 2013 until 2020, told WLBT she received a $195,000 payout as part of her settlement agreement.

“I want people to know I was fired without ever being evaluated poorly, without ever having any kind of disciplinary write-up. I had a total lack of due process,” she said. “It was a big win for me. I feel vindicated.”

Furr is currently working as a real estate agent in South Mississippi. She said she enjoys her new career, especially helping first-time homebuyers.

“The most wonderful thing is to hand the keys to a house to somebody who didn’t think they would ever have one,” she said.

Furr’s case against the library system was dismissed last week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.
JMAA asking feds to reconsider Richard’s use of Hawkins Field
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond