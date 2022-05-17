First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A streak of 90s is in front of us with building humidity that will result in highs in the 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees. By this weekend a cool front will stall across the area, resulting in better chances for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. Through Friday, expect sunny skies with highs in the lower and middle 90s after morning lows near 70. The weekend will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. That trend will continue into the middle of next week with highs only in the 80s and occasional showers or thunderstorms. Organized severe weather is unlikely and the tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next 5 days. Overnight and morning temperatures will be in the lower and middle 60s by then. Also, Saharan dust is moving our way from Africa. This will increase haze in the air this weekend, possibly impacting sinuses as well. Average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 63. Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 7:54pm. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight, becoming calm and southwest wind at 10mph Wednesday.

