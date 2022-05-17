Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

Warm & muggy this work-week, but wetter & cooler this weekend
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A streak of 90s is in front of us with building humidity that will result in highs in the 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees.  By this weekend a cool front will stall across the area, resulting in better chances for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.  Through Friday, expect sunny skies with highs in the lower and middle 90s after morning lows near 70.  The weekend will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday.  That trend will continue into the middle of next week with highs only in the 80s and occasional showers or thunderstorms.  Organized severe weather is unlikely and the tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next 5 days.  Overnight and morning temperatures will be in the lower and middle 60s by then.  Also, Saharan dust is moving our way from Africa.  This will increase haze in the air this weekend, possibly impacting sinuses as well.  Average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 63.  Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 7:54pm.  Northeast wind at 5mph tonight, becoming calm and southwest wind at 10mph Wednesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

First alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity reign supreme mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity reign supreme mid-late week
First alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity to continue this week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast: