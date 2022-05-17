First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity reign supreme mid-late week

TUESDAY: With our front now down to the south, we’ll trend drier and toastier again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies; after morning 60s to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will likely stay dry. Lows will fall back into the 60s to near 70 again.

WEDNESDAY: The expanding upper ridge will bring down rain chances to near 0% and crank up the heat through mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs pushing toward the lower and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will make a run for 100 degrees by the peak heating hours. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The heat ridge will remain in place over the area through the end of the work week – keeping highs in the 90s, feeling closer to 100 – thanks to the humid air. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms. Our pattern will stay a bit more active into early next week with a risk for rain and storms at times amid warm, humid conditions.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.