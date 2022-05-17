Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity reign supreme mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: With our front now down to the south, we’ll trend drier and toastier again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies; after morning 60s to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will likely stay dry. Lows will fall back into the 60s to near 70 again.

WEDNESDAY: The expanding upper ridge will bring down rain chances to near 0% and crank up the heat through mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs pushing toward the lower and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will make a run for 100 degrees by the peak heating hours. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The heat ridge will remain in place over the area through the end of the work week – keeping highs in the 90s, feeling closer to 100 – thanks to the humid air. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms. Our pattern will stay a bit more active into early next week with a risk for rain and storms at times amid warm, humid conditions.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast:
Hot and steamy all this week
First Alert Forecast: hot and mainly dry through most of this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, humid days continue as storm chances diminish this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity to continue this week