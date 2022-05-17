Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were confiscated during an LMPD/DEA search on a storage unit on May 16.(Facebook: LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were enough drugs found in a Louisville storage unit to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles following a long-term investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were confiscated during an LMPD/DEA search on a storage unit on May 16.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is believed to be fatal, and a kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

“While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day,” a post on the official LMPD Facebook page said regarding the bust.

Further details and the location of the storage unit were not revealed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Jimmy Pierce
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods
Fernando Weekly
Manhunt underway after suspect shoots man, cuts off ankle monitor in Yazoo City

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves announces ‘key hirings’ to DPS leadership team
Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett is warning local citizens of a...
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett warns of jury duty scam
Gov. Reeves announces ‘key hirings’ to DPS leadership
First alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity crank up a notch late week