Crystal Springs Police Chief says driver tried to hit officer during traffic stop

The officer was not injured
By Maggie Wade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs police are searching for a driver who attempted to hit an officer during a traffic stop.

Chief Tony Hemphill says an officer stopped a driver at the intersection of Pearl and Railroad Avenue Monday. He checked the driver’s information and discovered it was phony. When the officer asked the driver a second time for I-D and returned to his car to run the information, the driver put his vehicle in reverse and at a high speed headed straight towards the officer.

The officer managed to get out of the way without being injured.

