Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional institution in Ohio. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are investigating an inmate’s death while at a correctional institution earlier this month.

Anthony Purk died on May 11 at the Warren Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

WXIX reports Purk died from asphyxiation, and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported his death was a homicide.

Troopers said the investigation into Purk’s death remains ongoing.

Correction officials report Purk was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for rape.

Currently, authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with Purk’s death.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event
Patty Furr is the former executive director of the Jackson Hinds Library System. Source: WLBT
Former Jackson/Hinds library director settles wrongful termination suit
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
WLBT at 4p