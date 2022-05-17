City Council to allow tattoo studio to open at North Jackson shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new business is coming to the Junction Shopping Center in North Jackson, following a recent vote by the Jackson City Council.

Monday, the council approved a conditional use permit for John Craig and Lynn Nguyen, to open the studio at the I-55 North retail center.

“I will be working on finishing the buildout and getting all the final permits and inspections out of the way, then I hope to be fully open by mid-June,” Craig said.

Jackson’s Planning Board approved a conditional use permit at a meeting last month.

The decision came after the board initially tabled the request to give Craig time to meet with some individuals in the Northeast Jackson community who were opposed to the plans.

Planning board members signed off on the plans after neighbors in the adjacent Tougaloo Community said they supported the project.

The Junction is home to Target, Home Depot, and other retailers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.