Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Brief storms down trees and knock out power in Belhaven

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rains and winds don’t have to become Alert Day status to cause damage as the systems move across your area.

Sunday’s storms though brief, packed a punch, leaving thousands across the state without power. Some Belhaven residents learned that it doesn’t take widespread raging storms to down trees and power lines, leaving them in the dark.

“She said she heard a loud, loud bang, and power went out,” said Philip Petrignani.

He was driving to his Belhaven home around 8:30 Sunday night when he got a startling call.

“My wife called me and said you need to get here now,” said the 54-year-old. “She was sitting there watching a show with my mother-in-law, and she heard a terrible crash.”

That sound was a tree behind their home falling onto their roof. But there was more damage. Besides their home, a limb from their neighbor’s pine tree fell, blocking St. Mary Street near Pinehurst. It took down power lines and a transformer, cutting power to many homes on the street.

“Came out of nowhere compared to some of the others, and we’d already cut down two trees in the back to make sure that they didn’t fall, and then the one that we didn’t expect fell,” said Petrignani. “Our neighbor, they’ve had an unlucky tree. It’s been struck by lightning. It was on fire in the spring, and eventually part of it fell over and crossed the road”.

Entergy reported over 5,700 customers were still without power Monday afternoon in 45 counties. Most of the outages are in Hinds and Madison counties. Crews are being dispatched to make repairs.

The Petrignanis spent the night in a hotel and hope they didn’t sustain major roof damage. He, like others on the street, is waiting for the tree to be removed and power restored.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba blames state for Jackson’s ongoing crime issues
What to do if you end up in the middle of an active shooter situation
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20
Richard’s Disposal trucks still housed at Hawkins Field weeks after FAA told company to vacate
‘Something doesn’t smell right’ | Mayor questions FAA decision requiring trash contractor to vacate Hawkins Field