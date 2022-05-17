Brief storms down trees and knock out power in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rains and winds don’t have to become Alert Day status to cause damage as the systems move across your area.

Sunday’s storms though brief, packed a punch, leaving thousands across the state without power. Some Belhaven residents learned that it doesn’t take widespread raging storms to down trees and power lines, leaving them in the dark.

“She said she heard a loud, loud bang, and power went out,” said Philip Petrignani.

He was driving to his Belhaven home around 8:30 Sunday night when he got a startling call.

“My wife called me and said you need to get here now,” said the 54-year-old. “She was sitting there watching a show with my mother-in-law, and she heard a terrible crash.”

That sound was a tree behind their home falling onto their roof. But there was more damage. Besides their home, a limb from their neighbor’s pine tree fell, blocking St. Mary Street near Pinehurst. It took down power lines and a transformer, cutting power to many homes on the street.

“Came out of nowhere compared to some of the others, and we’d already cut down two trees in the back to make sure that they didn’t fall, and then the one that we didn’t expect fell,” said Petrignani. “Our neighbor, they’ve had an unlucky tree. It’s been struck by lightning. It was on fire in the spring, and eventually part of it fell over and crossed the road”.

Entergy reported over 5,700 customers were still without power Monday afternoon in 45 counties. Most of the outages are in Hinds and Madison counties. Crews are being dispatched to make repairs.

The Petrignanis spent the night in a hotel and hope they didn’t sustain major roof damage. He, like others on the street, is waiting for the tree to be removed and power restored.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.