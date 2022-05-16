WLBT’s things to know 5/16/22: Woman trapped inside home, abortion rights protest, teens break into dealership, and Buffalo shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Warren Co. woman trapped inside home

Tree falls on top of Warren County home, trapping woman inside (Miss-Lou News Now)

A tree has fallen on a home in Warren County, trapping a woman inside, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. This as severe thunderstorms tore through large swaths of the state Sunday evening. Multiple agencies are on the scene on Roadrunner Road, along with medics. Pace did not know if the woman received any injuries, but did say she is communicating with deputies. He also said that many trees are down across the entire county.

2. Abortion rights protest

Protesters could be heard outside the governor’s mansion Sunday in downtown Jackson, many of them holding signs in support of abortion rights. They are upset over the leaked draft opinion that says the high court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide a half-century ago. The group says all women should have the right to control their own bodies, not the government. “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will become only the right or privilege of the privileged of the United States,” stated pro-choice supporter Nancy Bowmen. “Those who have, against those who have not.” The final Supreme Court opinion is not expected until summer.

3. Teens break into car dealership

Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops (WLBT)

Two teens have been arrested and charged after breaking into a Yazoo City car dealership early Saturday morning, police say. The 16 and 17-year-old allegedly hopped the fence of American Automotive around midnight and broke into the business, stealing car keys from inside. This triggered an alarm and when police arrived, they found the two teens and confronted them. It was then that the teens ran from the police. When the teens were captured, police found several guns in their possession. The duo has been charged with commercial burglary, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm. They are being held in the Yazoo County Juvenile Justice Center.

4. Buffalo shooter latest

Ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday. (WKBW via CNN Newsource)

The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threatening comments that brought police to his high school last spring, but he was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital, officials said. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was yet another missed opportunity to put a potential mass shooter under closer law enforcement scrutiny, get him help, or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.