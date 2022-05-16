Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tree falls on top of Warren County home, trapping woman inside

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A tree has fallen on a home in Warren County, trapping a woman inside, according to Sheriff Martin Pace.

This as severe thunderstorms tore through large swaths of the state Sunday evening.

Multiple agencies are on the scene on Roadrunner Road, along with medics.

Pace did not know if the woman received any injuries, but did say she is communicating with deputies.

He also said that many trees are down across the entire county.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond

Latest News

Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime continues
Strong storms possible this evening.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops