Tree falls on top of Warren County home, trapping woman inside

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A tree has fallen on a home in Warren County, trapping a woman inside, according to Sheriff Martin Pace.

This as severe thunderstorms tore through large swaths of the state Sunday evening.

Multiple agencies are on the scene on Roadrunner Road, along with medics.

Pace did not know if the woman received any injuries, but did say she is communicating with deputies.

He also said that many trees are down across the entire county.

