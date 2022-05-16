Supervisors threaten lawsuit to block transfer of downtown jail to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Hinds County supervisors say they’ll consider suing the county they represent if leaders attempt to transfer ownership of the downtown jail to the city of Jackson.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham addressed several issues at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Among them, Archie said he and Graham do not support giving the downtown jail to the city.

“Whoever has been in this negotiation, they can begin to un-negotiate,” Archie said. “Because before we allow that property to be given to the city for a misdemeanor holding facility or anything else, we’ll tie it up in court.”

The conference comes about a week after Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said he hoped to complete a transfer of the building to the city by the end of the summer.

It also comes after Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann urged the county and city to move forward on getting a holding facility opened.

The District 2 leader raised several concerns about the idea, including the fact that if the city takes over the building, it might refuse other municipalities from housing detainees there.

He also said that he and Graham have not had a seat at the table during the negotiation process.

“Supervisor Calhoun, Gavin, and McGowan apparently have been in conversation about giving this property to the city,” he said. “Supervisor Graham and I don’t know anything about that. And so, for the city to know that perhaps they got a new jail coming... there’s going to be a lot of legal issues that are going to be moving forward.”

Gavin and McGowan are District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin and District 5 Supervisor Bobcat McGowan.

“We are prepared to tie the whole entire thing up until we get some clearer understanding about what is going on,” Archie said.

The city has been in talks with the county for months about transferring the downtown facility to Jackson, which would allow Jackson to open a temporary holding place to house misdemeanor offenders.

The idea is supported by a majority of county supervisors, many Jackson City Council members, and Jackson Police Chief James Davis, who has seen crime skyrocket during his tenure as the city’s top law enforcement officer.

At a separate press conference Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city was still in talks with the county, in large part, because of who would be responsible for the jail’s repairs.

The mayor says he wants any agreement to include a “reverter clause,” meaning the jail would transfer back to the county if the city and the county do not make the necessary repairs needed to get it reopened.

“The city of Jackson doesn’t want to be in a position of holding onto a facility it could have some liability over,” Lumumba said.

Repairs at the jail are expected to run around $800,000. The state was planning to help with those costs but pumped the brakes on those plans after it became unclear who would own the facility.

[Watch the mayor’s full press conference below.]

Part of the reason the transfer is needed, according to some county leaders, is that the county cannot open its own misdemeanor facility under the terms of its jail consent decree.

The county entered into a decree with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2016 to address unconstitutional conditions at the Raymond Detention Center, Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center, downtown jail, and other facilities.

Court-appointed monitors put in place to oversee consent decree compliance ordered the downtown jail closed previously, citing conditions there.

Archie said he supports having a misdemeanor facility but wants one to house offenders from across the county. He also questions why some county leaders have rejected his ideas for building and opening a misdemeanor jail.

“We want people to be arrested when there’s a serious offense that takes place,” Archie said. “But we, Hinds County, ought to be in control of its own destiny. And at the moment, that is not the case.”

Previously, Archie had proposed building out a portion of the Metrocenter Mall as a new housing center. He also said the county could have renovated the former National Guard processing center in the 600 block of State Street.

In November, the board of supervisors rejected Archie’s request to set aside $1 million for a 72-hour holding facility.

The county recently did approve using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to renovate the military processing center. However, the building will not be used as a jail, but rather for county offices.

Archie said renovations on the building would cost around $5 million. Documents provided by the supervisor show that they would cost around $3.4 million.

The supervisor said he also would be open to entering a lease agreement with Jackson, where it pays to use the downtown jail. However, he said even that idea has its problems.

Said Archie, “If the city got a misdemeanor holding facility, and the county doesn’t have a misdemeanor holding facility, the city can turn down our misdemeanor offenders at any time.”

