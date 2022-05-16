Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

26-year-old Armando Dominguez
26-year-old Armando Dominguez(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies seized 20 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies pulled over a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the stop, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team says deputies developed probable cause that the driver was possibly involved in criminal activity.

According to authorities, canine deputy “Ira” and his handler responded to the scene, and “Ira” alerted on the truck.

canine deputy “Ira”
canine deputy “Ira”(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle and driver were then transported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Shop for a more detailed search. Deputies discovered 20 pounds of cocaine located in a false compartment in the vehicle.

26-year-old Armando Dominguez, of El Paso, Texas, was placed under arrest and transported to the Rankin County Jail, where he is being charged with aggravated trafficking.

District Attorney “Bubba” Bramlett will bring Dominguez before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an Initial Appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

Richard’s Disposal trucks still housed at Hawkins Field weeks after FAA told company to vacate
‘Something doesn’t smell right’ | Mayor questions FAA decision requiring trash contractor to vacate Hawkins Field
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Breacker Johnson, inmate parole candidate, trains on high-tech welding simulator
MDOC graduates first class of welders
Joshua Dukes
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of James Hankins