Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies seized 20 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies pulled over a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the stop, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team says deputies developed probable cause that the driver was possibly involved in criminal activity.

According to authorities, canine deputy “Ira” and his handler responded to the scene, and “Ira” alerted on the truck.

canine deputy “Ira” (Rankin County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle and driver were then transported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Shop for a more detailed search. Deputies discovered 20 pounds of cocaine located in a false compartment in the vehicle.

26-year-old Armando Dominguez, of El Paso, Texas, was placed under arrest and transported to the Rankin County Jail, where he is being charged with aggravated trafficking.

District Attorney “Bubba” Bramlett will bring Dominguez before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an Initial Appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.