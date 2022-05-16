Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights

By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Protesters could be heard outside the governor’s mansion Sunday in downtown Jackson, many of them holding signs in support of abortion rights.

They are upset over the leaked draft opinion that says the high court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide a half century ago.

The group says all women should have the right to control their own bodies, not the government.

“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will become only the right or privilege of the privileged of the United States,” stated pro-choice supporter Nancy Bowmen. “Those who have, against those who have not.”

The final Supreme Court opinion is not expected until summer.

