Mayor Lumumba to discuss crime and crisis intervention center at weekly media briefing
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to discuss a summer film camp, crime, crisis intervention center, and to provide updates on city iniatives.
The briefing can be live-streamed here.
