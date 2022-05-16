Mayor Lumumba to discuss crime and crisis intervention center at weekly media briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to discuss a summer film camp, crime, crisis intervention center, and to provide updates on city iniatives.

The briefing can be live-streamed here.

