Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mayor Lumumba to discuss crime and crisis intervention center at weekly media briefing

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to provide updates on city...
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to provide updates on city iniatives.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to discuss a summer film camp, crime, crisis intervention center, and to provide updates on city iniatives.

The briefing can be live-streamed here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
EXPLAINER: White ‘replacement theory’ fuels racist attacks
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Mayor Lumumba to provide updates at weekly media briefing
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape