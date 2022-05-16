Masks optional inside Natchez-Adams School District

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Masks are optional inside Natchez Adams School District, starting Monday, May 16.

The school district has lifted its mask mandate.

While the requirement has changed, school officials still encourage masks on school campuses.

“While masking will now be optional, the district welcomes and encourages staff and students to continue mask-wearing through the end of the year if that is their preference. Masks will become optional indoors and outdoors at NASD buildings and on school buses,” the school district said in a statement online.

The district said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 rates in schools and make changes if there is an increase in community, classroom, or school-wide transmission.

“We are pleased that COVID-19 cases continue to fall in NASD schools and Adams County. However, there may be times when we will need to bring back effective mitigations,” the school district said.

Here are the measures the NASD says will stay in place:

The promotion of vaccines and boosters

Deep cleaning of all facilities and busses

Students, staff, and visitors must stay home when they have symptoms of COVID-19

COVID-19 testing opportunities

Masks for students and staff who want to continue masking

Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible

