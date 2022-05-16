Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of James Hankins

Joshua Dukes
Joshua Dukes
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2016 murder of James Hankins.

James Hankins (Source: Family)
James Hankins (Source: Family)

According to police, Hankins was doing yard work in the front of his home on McClure Road when Joshua Dukes fatally shot him and took his wallet.

On May 16, 2022, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II announced a guilty verdict in the trial of Joshua Dukes before the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Dukes was charged with capital murder and will spend the remainder of his life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“Gun violence is a blight on our community, and we finally got justice for such a horrific crime, but most of all for the family and victims,” said District Attorney Owens.

In 2016, the late Sheriff Lee Vance described Dukes as a ‘serial killer.’

Dukes was charged for a 2016 double murder at 4906 Westhaven Boulevard, where two Hispanic males were killed during the course of an armed robbery.

He was also charged with one count of capital murder for the 2015 death of an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts employee.

