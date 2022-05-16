Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man arrested, charged with carjacking in Jackson

Dewayne Serjalmist Boyd
Dewayne Serjalmist Boyd(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Saturday, May 14.

JPD says officers responded to the incident near the 500 block of Sykes Road.

According to JPD, the victim was walking to his vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Avalon, when three males approached him with handguns and demanded the car keys.

Police arrested Dewayne Serjalmist Boyd. He is charged with grand larceny and carjacking.

