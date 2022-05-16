Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Lumumba says his 'Our city is safe' quote was taken out of context

Lumumba says his ‘Our city is safe’ quote was taken out of context
Lumumba says his ‘Our city is safe’ quote was taken out of context(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave a press conference on Monday commenting on recent crime and ways, he says, the state has not helped in combatting it.

During the beginning of the press conference, Lumumba addressed his “Our city is safe” quote which was met with widespread backlash in the wake of a shooting at the Mudbug Festival.

He said these comments, which one state representative criticized in a Facebook post, were taken out of context.

“First and foremost, I ask that if anybody tries to quote me, that you quote me in full context,” Lumumba said.

He said that the question he was answering was regarding mass gatherings and whether he felt they were safe in the city. He said that he does not hide from the fact that the city is dealing with crime and that his administration is actively trying to combat it.

He would also reiterate the point that most Jackson crime is intrapersonal.

Lumumba said that his administration proposed a $2 million increase which would have accommodated pay raises to make working in the city more attractive for officers. He said this proposition was turned down.

The mayor also brought up his trying to receive funds for the Real Time Crime Center, saying “now we see that the State is trying to do [that] at the Fairgrounds, trying to create their own real time crime center. What an ingenious idea.”

He said that Jackson has asked for money to fund these and other crime-fighting initiatives, but that they have gone nowhere.

Along these lines, Lumumba lastly announced his intentions to create a Curfew Center, which would house those who break a curfew if one was to be put into place in the city.

“If we implement a curfew again, make it less about a correctional facility and more about how we... educate many of the young people who have lost their way,” he explained. This would not apply to someone who has committed a crime.

During the press conference, it was also announced that a film camp which will introduce Jackson youth to “creative opportunities in the film industry.”

This comes as several movies have been recently filmed in the Capital City, including one starring Bruce Willis.

The camp will run from June 13 to July 9. For more information on the camp, call 601-960-4028.

