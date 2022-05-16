First Alert Weather Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple of showers or thunderstorms are possible tonight with wind and hail, but they will be isolated at best.  Through the rest of the workweek, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 90s.  Overnight lows will be near 70.  This weekend will be possibly stormy as a cold front moves in.  While highs will reach the lower 90s Saturday with a chance for showers, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be higher Sunday and Monday as the front stalls in the region.  Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 80s, a big downturn in temperatures, and lower or middle 80s are possible Monday.  The severe weather threat remains very low, but we’ll continue to advise you on what we see getting closer to this weekend.  It will also be slightly cooler by the end of this weekend into early next week.  North wind at 5mph tonight and easterly at 5mph Tuesday.  Average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 62.  Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 7:53pm.

