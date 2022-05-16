Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm, humid days continue as storm chances diminish this week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: With a front overhead, a chance for widely scattered showers and storms near and south of I-20 generally. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. A few hit and miss storms will be possible later in the day – quickly fading after sunset as high pressure slips in from the north. Lows will drop back in the 60s.

TUESDAY: With our front now down to the south, we’ll trend drier and toastier again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies; after morning 60s to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will likely stay dry. Lows will fall back into the 60s again.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expanding upper ridge will head eastward through mid-week. This will bring temperatures back up into the lower to, a few, middle 90s – and bring rain chances back to premium status – just a few hit and miss opportunities each day amid mostly to partly sunny skies. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

Trending warmer this week
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to trend slightly upwards this week as rain chances go down
Strong storms possible this evening.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Party Sunny to mostly sunny conditions on this Sunday with Highs reaching into the upper 80s by...
First Alert Forecast: Conditions looks to be partly to mostly sunny across the area today with Highs reaching into the upper 80s. Storms are possible for us later into the evening!
Quiet conditions now, but we are seeing storms moving back into the area later this evening...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast