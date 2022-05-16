First Alert Forecast: warm, humid days continue as storm chances diminish this week

MONDAY: With a front overhead, a chance for widely scattered showers and storms near and south of I-20 generally. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. A few hit and miss storms will be possible later in the day – quickly fading after sunset as high pressure slips in from the north. Lows will drop back in the 60s.

TUESDAY: With our front now down to the south, we’ll trend drier and toastier again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies; after morning 60s to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will likely stay dry. Lows will fall back into the 60s again.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expanding upper ridge will head eastward through mid-week. This will bring temperatures back up into the lower to, a few, middle 90s – and bring rain chances back to premium status – just a few hit and miss opportunities each day amid mostly to partly sunny skies. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

