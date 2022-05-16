Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: hot and mainly dry through most of this week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures this afternoon will once again rise above normal to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. With a weak front stalled across the region, a few pop-up downpours or storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-20. A gusty storm cannot complexly be ruled out, but chances are slim. Tonight should be mostly quiet across central and southwest MS. Most spots will dip to the 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

We will also feel the summer-like warmth on Tuesday as temperatures trend a few degrees warmer. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower 90s across most of the area as sunshine mixes with passing clouds.

Close to record breaking temperatures in the 90s look to continue through the rest of the week as ridging expands and strengthens across the region. Rain chances will also stay near 0% during this time as well. Our next best opportunity to see showers and storms will likely return by this weekend as a front approaches from the northwest.

