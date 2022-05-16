Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime

By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are cracking down on crime after a violent week, including in the downtown district.

Police officials held a press conference on Sunday to lay out their plan of action. This after a wave of gun violence in parts of Jackson.

Business owners say they are fed up, even to the point of packing up and leaving for good. City leaders are stepping up to keep more crime from happening.

“I’m very disappointed,” stated Hallie Harris, a business owner leaving Jackson. “I wish I could stay, but it’s just not beneficial and I can’t make a living here.”

Harris and her team were loading boxes and furniture onto the back of a truck. She runs a business called Shopkeep that sells American-made arts and crafts on Capitol Street in downtown Jackson.

She says she is moving her business out of the city because the crime has become too much to bare.

“There was already a stigma of downtown Jackson and that was a year or two ago,” she said. “Crime is getting worse. That doesn’t help the stigma of downtown Jackson and I don’t think anyone cares to improve it.”

Several people were killed in the city last week. There was also shootout in downtown Jackson last Sunday near Capitol Street and the King Edward Hotel.

Other residents in the area also take issue with the senseless crime.

“Honestly, it’s outrageous,” said one resident. “A lot of people, you just never know what’s on their mind and they really want to take their anger out on something or somebody and anything can make them snap. So heavy patrol would be a great thing down here.”

During a press conference Sunday, Jackson Police Deputy Chief of Patrol Tiny Harris says they have started a new initiative to put more boots on the ground to prevent senseless acts of violence from happening.

“We have about 13 officers out and these particular officers are assigned to our special operations division,” Tiny explained. “And that’s our traffic unit DAR, our Direct Action and Response team, as well as our DUI unit.”

Deputy Chief Harris says they are patrolling all of Jackson, but focusing in heavily on areas like downtown Jackson, Precinct 1, Fondren, Belhaven, Northside Drive, and Ridgewood Court.

“We want people to enjoy the night life in downtown,” he said. “We want Jackson to be thriving, and when you come out and see those blue lights, whether it’s a single female or male, they should feel safe.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights
Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights
Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime continues