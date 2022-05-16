Brandon Police: Man, woman accused of stealing appliances from home under construction

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Man, woman accused of stealing appliances from home under construction
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people.

According to BPD’s Facebook page, two people are responsible for stealing household appliances from a home under construction.

Brandon police department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals. On Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, Brandon Police responded to Long Leaf Circle in reference to household appliances taken from a home under construction. The victim stated on the night of Saturday, April 30, unknown suspects entered a construction site and stole a garbage disposal and a GE gas oven. Video surveillance revealed an adult white male carrying a cordless drill accompanied by an adult white female at the construction site shortly after 10 PM, before triggering an alarm and fleeing the scene. One of the suspects may drive a light colored sedan car with silver rims. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com

Posted by Central MS CrimeStoppers on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Police responded to Long Leaf Circle on May 3, 2022.

The victim stated that on the night of Saturday, April 30, suspects entered a construction site and stole a garbage disposal and a gas oven.

Video surveillance shows a man carrying a cordless drill accompanied by a woman at the construction site, before triggering an alarm and leaving the scene.

Police say that one of the suspects may drive a light-colored sedan car with silver rims.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com

