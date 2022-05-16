Brandon Police: Man, woman accused of stealing appliances from home under construction
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people.
According to BPD’s Facebook page, two people are responsible for stealing household appliances from a home under construction.
Police responded to Long Leaf Circle on May 3, 2022.
The victim stated that on the night of Saturday, April 30, suspects entered a construction site and stole a garbage disposal and a gas oven.
Video surveillance shows a man carrying a cordless drill accompanied by a woman at the construction site, before triggering an alarm and leaving the scene.
Police say that one of the suspects may drive a light-colored sedan car with silver rims.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com
