Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to award public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The individuals are receiving them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened Saturday. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
Reversing former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden signed an order to deploy U.S....
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals