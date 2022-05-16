Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Baby formula shortage expected to last for the rest of the year

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(WNDU)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians are calling the nationwide formula shortage “extremely alarming.” Now, we have more of an understanding of how long this shortage could last.

The CEO of formula maker Perrigo expects the shortage to last the rest of the year.

In an attempt to ration formula, some parents are diluting their baby’s formula but the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against it.

Doctors say diluted formula is not safe for babies because nutrition and protein levels change when the formula is watered down.

President Joe Biden is vowing to increase the availability of formula to low-income parents and allow for more imports of formula internationally.

It’s being reported that 40% of formula is out of stock around the country.

The shortage stemmed from pandemic-related supply chain issues that then became worse when a major manufacturer closed down temporarily because of a formula recall earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

