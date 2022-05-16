Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Authorities spend nearly 2 hours rescuing woman after tree falls through her Warren Co. home

By Josh Carter
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Warren County spent nearly two hours rescuing a woman after a tree fell on her home, entrapping her Sunday evening.

This as severe thunderstorms tore through large swaths of the state on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the original 9-1-1 call came in around 8:00 p.m. He said a tree had crashed through a trailer on Roadrunner Road, completely crushing it.

The impact of the tree pushed the woman through the floor, taking her under the trailer.

Five people were in the home at the time of the storm, but they were on the opposite end and did not receive any injuries.

Multiple agencies spent the next few hours freeing the woman while working in nearly six inches of water. Pace said she was conscious throughout the ordeal.

After she was freed at 9:38 p.m., she was immediately taken to UMMC via ambulance. Pace commended all who helped free her, noting that they worked “valiantly.”

