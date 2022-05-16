Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital
Second capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily ends with ‘Not Guilty’ verdict; now absolved of capital murder charge
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

Here are the unofficial results from McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election
‘Take to the streets’: Miss. activists to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade
Jackson State University
Over $10M in federal funds earmarked for JSU, Tougaloo and others to boost economy
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 5/5/2022: Breast milk donations, T’Kia Bevily trial latest, Transgender youth report
Winter died in 2020.
‘We were neighbors and so much more’: Pres. Bill Clinton among those honoring legacy of late Gov. William Winter