Police: Teens arrested after breaking into car dealership, running from cops

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens have been arrested and charged after breaking into a Yazoo City car dealership early Saturday morning, police say.

The 16 and 17-year-old allegedly hopped the fence of American Automotive around midnight and broke into the business, stealing car keys from inside.

This triggered an alarm and when police arrived, they found the two teens and confronted them. It was then that the teens ran from the police.

When the teens were captured, police found several guns in their possession.

The duo has been charged with commercial burglary, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.

They are being held in the Yazoo County Juvenile Justice Center.

