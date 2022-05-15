Flowood Family Festival draws big crowd

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Flowood Family Festival has returned, and it is bigger and better than ever.

Kids jumping in inflatables and blowing bubbles are just some of the sights and sounds at the annual Flowood Family Festival.

“I’m very excited,” said Skyler Moss, who attended the event. “We got our two-year-old son to come out and have fun. I think it’s a great family event. Great time to fellowship with your kids and your loved ones.”

The free event kicked off with dozens of kid activities and more than seventeen food trucks and vendors selling everything from seasoned pork skins to freshly cut watermelon.

Vendor Danny Rast says his food has just enough spice to keep people coming back.

“Chilli line like that, they like it with a little kick in it, and the Cajun and the watermelon helps cool them off,” said Rast.

Youth from Christway Church in Flowood also came out to give hope and inspiration to people in what they say, are trying times.

“We have a beach ball outside our tent for prayer requests that we are going to do tomorrow in service. We are going to pray over all those prayer requests,” said Victoria Wickerson.

Country music legend and Grammy award winner Clint Black was the headliner for the fest.

Organizers say having this event back is a welcomed addition to the community that is more than ready to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“With Covid wrapping up and everybody having that stern crazy fever to get out of the house and do something,” said Event Organizer Kathy Smith. “It’s a free event. It brings the community together and be able to socialize in a safe environment.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.