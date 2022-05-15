Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to trend slightly upwards this week as rain chances go down

Trending warmer this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, today has been bright and sunny, but that could change for some of us throughout this evening. A few showers and potentially storms are possible as a weakening cold front drops southward. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out, mainly north of I-20, but overall chances are slim. A few showers could linger overnight as the front stalls out overhead. Expect lows temperatures to drop to the upper 60s across central MS.

Lingering showers will also be possible on Monday with the weak cold front still stationary over the region. We could see a thunderstorm tomorrow, but severe weather is not expected. Otherwise, it will be steamy out again tomorrow in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds.

With ridging strengthening once again across the region, rain chances will go down over the coming days as temperatures trend slightly upwards. Skies will be mostly to partly throughout the new week as temperatures peak in the lower to middle 90s each afternoon. By next weekend, rain and storm chances will return as a cold front approaches from the NW.

