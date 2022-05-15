Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Conditions looks to be partly to mostly sunny across the area today with Highs reaching into the upper 80s. Storms are possible for us later into the evening!

Party Sunny to mostly sunny conditions on this Sunday with Highs reaching into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Going into the evening, storms are possible for us on this Sunday. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms for counties north of I-20!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning! We are seeing some patch fog this morning, with conditions still feeling warm out there to start.

Quiet conditions now, but we are seeing storms moving back into the area later this evening tonight! We are under a Marginal Risk for storms!

Sunday, rain chances are possible, with a few storms later in the evening. We are under a Marginal Risk for a few of our Northern counties for strong storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, and low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area! Lows falling to the upper 60s!

Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area, with Highs returning to the mid-90s by Thursday. Lows remain in the low 70s. Clear skies!

For Friday, as we push back into the weekend. Our rain chances return on Friday with Highs in the mid-90s and Lows falling to the low 70s.

Saturday, rain chances increase with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs falling to the low 90s.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

