Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building

A 9-year-old was killed after being shot multiple times in an apartment. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Maher Kawash
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two children were shot in a Chicago apartment building early Saturday.

A 9-year-old boy was killed after being shot a number of times, and a 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The scene took place in Skokie around midnight. Some residents said they heard several rounds of bullets rattling through the neighborhood.

“I thought it was firecrackers,” Joel Rolnick said. “All I heard was just a bunch of pops. Pop pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop pop pop.”

Police attempted lifesaving measures on the 9-year-old boy when they arrived at the apartment. They said he later died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

The 6-year-old who was grazed by a bullet is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The situation was a surprise to neighbors in the area.

“Any loss of life is pretty sad, and it’s pretty uncommon for the area for something like this to unfold, just unfortunate,” Josh Gordon said.

The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.

“This is my regular walk,” Edward Donlon said. “I think it’s terrible, you know? It’s very sad.”

With an investigation underway, the residents said they’re tired of hearing about violence.

“I mean, the problem is, it is happening so much that you start to, you know, ‘Oh, it’s another one,’” Rolnick said. “Okay, you know, but it tears at the heart. It’s horrible.”

Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators asked the public to contact the Skokie Police Department if they have any information about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
Jackson City Council to decide fate of North Jackson tattoo studio Monday

Latest News

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed in apartment building shooting
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Texas was premeditated
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction