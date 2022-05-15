Connect. Shop. Support Local.
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston

Two of the teens are facing an attempted murder charge.
Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call...
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The search for three escaped juvenile inmates and a security guard has ended in Houston, Texas.

TyJuan Lafitte, 17, Jeremiah Durham, 17 , Na’Varaya Lane, 15 were taken into custody along with Ware Youth Detention guard Victoria Tune, 21.

Below is information from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Tune now faces three counts of accessory to simple escape.

Each teen was in Ware Detention Center for various felony crimes:

  • TyJuan Lafitte, 17, of Caddo Parish for attempted first-degree murder
  • Jeremiah Durham, 17, of Bossier Parish for armed robbery
  • Na’Varaya Lane, 15, of DeSoto Parish for attempted second-degree murder

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ware Youth Center regarding three escapees.

“Oncoming day shift employees discovered that three male juvenile residents, with help from a female WYC security guard, had escaped the juvenile detention facility approximately four hours earlier,” posted the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Video surveillance captured Tune driving the three teens from the detention center in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, with a missing bumper.

