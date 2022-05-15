Connect. Shop. Support Local.
1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital

One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Highway 17 in Madison Co.

Fifty-one-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton was traveling east in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when their car left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

The passenger, 32-year-old Nikethia D. Scott of Canton, received fatal injuries and died on the scene.

An 8-year-old passenger also received injuries and was transported to the children’s hospital in Jackson.

Officials say all three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

