Weather postpones 41st Annual Pepsi Pops Concert at the Rez

The popular concert will be rescheduled
By Maggie Wade
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is one of the highlights to kick off the summer season, but Friday night, the weather put a damper on the crowd favorite at the Rez.

Shelley Brown Floyd with Brown Bottling Group says Pepsi Pops is rescheduled for May 27th.
Shelley Brown Floyd with Brown Bottling Group says Pepsi Pops is rescheduled for May 27th.(WLBT)

The 41st annual Pepsi Pops concert with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra was postponed Friday evening. Thunderstorms moved into Ridgeland just before four, soaking Old Trace Park, the stage where musicians perform, and much of the grounds around the park. Shelley Brown Floyd with Brown Bottling Group says the new date for Pepsi Pops is May 27th. President and Executive Director of MSO Jenny Mann says the decision to postpone was all about safety.

Jenny Mann, President and Executive Director of the MSO says postponing Pepsi Pops was all...
Jenny Mann, President and Executive Director of the MSO says postponing Pepsi Pops was all about safety.(WLBT)

“It was about safety,” Mann said. “When we reached the point that there was standing water and we realized there wasn’t going to be time for things to dry out, we thought, okay, this is it, we’ve got to call it. Especially when you think about the musicians and where they were, and if you had a crowd out here, there’s nowhere for them to sit. No, and we don’t want kids running around in this. Of course, we don’t want to ruin your picnic supper. But we’re gonna reschedule.”

Hold on to your tickets. You can use them for the May 27th date. Also, if you didn’t have a ticket, you can now purchase one to support the orchestra.

