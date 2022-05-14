Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

Multiple people have been shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in Buffalo, New York, according to police.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Police there said Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

