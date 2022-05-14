Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘It was the right time to go’: Ridgeland police chief reflects on career after 33 years in law enforcement

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - John Neal still doesn’t know what he’ll do after he leaves his law enforcement career behind next month.

After more than three decades in law enforcement, Neal announced Thursday that he would be retiring, stepping down as Ridgeland’s police chief.

“You first get into this line of work as a 23-year-old young kid,” Neal said. You really don’t know what you’re going to do with your career, and it’s hard to think at that point, 33 years down the road, where I might be.”

Neal started with the Ridgeland Police Department in 1989 and stayed with the same agency ever since.

He’s been there six months longer than longtime Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee, in fact.

Neal started as a patrol officer, getting promoted to numerous roles and ranks, including investigator and commander, and could be seen on television answering questions from reporters, too.

In that time, he’s seen law enforcement face challenges with transparency and scrutiny, and recruitment has suffered as a result.

Neal said his officers also now have to anticipate things the public may not realize.

When they stop teenagers, for example, Neal said there’s an expectation they could be armed.

“It’s going on everywhere. We face the challenges of getting the guns out of the hands of young people because they don’t, they don’t know how to settle differences, they don’t know how to mediate problems, to come to a peaceful resolution,” Neal said.

Now seven years into his position as the city’s top cop, Neal said it’s time to go and make room for others on his staff who may want their shot at being chief.

“I’m extremely blessed and grateful because it’s on my terms. You know, I didn’t have to go, but it was the right time to go,” Neal said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. You know, obviously, when you do something that long, it’s appreciated that it’s noticed.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men

Latest News

Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
Jackson City Council to decide fate of North Jackson tattoo studio Monday
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex