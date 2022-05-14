First Alert Forecast: Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few storms possible again Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Brief downpours, hail and lightning are possible.

Highs return to the 90s Monday and middle 90s much of next week with isolated afternoon showers, but the heat index reaching closer to 100 degrees.

