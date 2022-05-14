Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Weekend Forecast

WLBT at 10p - clipped version
WLBT at 10p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few storms possible again Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Brief downpours, hail and lightning are possible.

Highs return to the 90s Monday and middle 90s much of next week with isolated afternoon showers, but the heat index reaching closer to 100 degrees.

