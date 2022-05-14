First Alert Forecast: storm risk returns late Sunday ahead of cold front

THROUGH SUNDAY: While a few evening storms could pop up; most will tend to fade before midnight as they drift southward. Outside of this, expect skies to be partly to mostly clear with some opportunity to see the total lunar eclipse this evening. Lows will fall back into the 60s. Sunday will be, generally, quiet, warm & muggy with highs in the 80s to lower 90s to round out the weekend. Rain chances will stay low through much of the day – though, a complex of storms will drop southward overnight and could yield a few strong storms as a front slips southward. Lows will drop into the 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: With a front overhead, a chance for widely scattered showers and storms near and south of I-20 generally. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will tend to taper through the afternoon hours as high pressure slips in from the north. Lows will drop back in the 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new upper ridge will expand eastward through the early parts of next week. This will bring temperatures back up into the lower to, a few, middle 90s – and bring rain chances back to premium status – just a few hit and miss opportunities each day amid mostly to partly sunny skies. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.