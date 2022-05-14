Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: storm risk returns late Sunday ahead of cold front

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THROUGH SUNDAY: While a few evening storms could pop up; most will tend to fade before midnight as they drift southward. Outside of this, expect skies to be partly to mostly clear with some opportunity to see the total lunar eclipse this evening. Lows will fall back into the 60s. Sunday will be, generally, quiet, warm & muggy with highs in the 80s to lower 90s to round out the weekend. Rain chances will stay low through much of the day – though, a complex of storms will drop southward overnight and could yield a few strong storms as a front slips southward. Lows will drop into the 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: With a front overhead, a chance for widely scattered showers and storms near and south of I-20 generally. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will tend to taper through the afternoon hours as high pressure slips in from the north. Lows will drop back in the 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new upper ridge will expand eastward through the early parts of next week. This will bring temperatures back up into the lower to, a few, middle 90s – and bring rain chances back to premium status – just a few hit and miss opportunities each day amid mostly to partly sunny skies. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Latest News

Storms looking to move through the area on our Saturday with Highs reaching into the upper 80s....
First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for storms on this Saturday, we could see one or two strong storms! Also a Total Lunar Eclipse is in store for our Sunday night!
Storms continue to push through today, but Sunday holds a Total Lunar Eclipse during the night!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 10p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: Weekend Forecast
Rain chances looks to continue through the weekend, a few storms could develop for us across...
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances look to continue through the weekend with a few storms possible! Temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 80s