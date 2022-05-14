Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for storms on this Saturday, we could see one or two strong storms! Also a Total Lunar Eclipse is in store for our Sunday night!

Storms looking to move through the area on our Saturday with Highs reaching into the upper 80s....
Storms looking to move through the area on our Saturday with Highs reaching into the upper 80s. We are under a Marginal Risk for storms on our Saturday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Cloudy and cool to start our morning following our showers and storms on Friday evening. We are under a Marginal Risk for storms today! Small hail and gusty winds look to be the main threats

Saturday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s across the area. There’s a 50% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, and low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Storms continue to push through today, but Sunday holds a Total Lunar Eclipse during the night!

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into the upper 60s. Tuesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area! Lows falling to the upper 60s! Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area with Highs returning to the mid-90s by Thursday. Lows remain in the low 70s. Clear skies!

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Storms continue to push through today, but Sunday holds a Total Lunar Eclipse during the night!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
5 Ridgeland High students arrested in connection to burglary at apartment complex
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Latest News

Storms continue to push through today, but Sunday holds a Total Lunar Eclipse during the night!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 10p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: Weekend Forecast
Rain chances looks to continue through the weekend, a few storms could develop for us across...
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances look to continue through the weekend with a few storms possible! Temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 80s
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances Friday, Saturday