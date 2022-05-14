First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for storms on this Saturday, we could see one or two strong storms! Also a Total Lunar Eclipse is in store for our Sunday night!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Cloudy and cool to start our morning following our showers and storms on Friday evening. We are under a Marginal Risk for storms today! Small hail and gusty winds look to be the main threats

Saturday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s across the area. There’s a 50% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, and low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Storms continue to push through today, but Sunday holds a Total Lunar Eclipse during the night!

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into the upper 60s. Tuesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area! Lows falling to the upper 60s! Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area with Highs returning to the mid-90s by Thursday. Lows remain in the low 70s. Clear skies!

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.