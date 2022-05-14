Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man charged with murdering a man in 2020 got a $10,000 bond in Warren County court Friday morning.

It was the fifth bond appearance for Bennard Craft, 26, and he will be required to wear an ankle bracelet when he is released to his father in Port Gibson.

Andrew Prudhomme was allegedly shot multiple times by Craft at Prudhomme’s Vicksburg home. Nearly two years later, Craft has still not gone to trial.

Prudhomme’s mother, Tammy English, issued a statement saying, “The English family is so disappointed in the failure of our justice system.”

