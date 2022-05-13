Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury has found T’Kia Bevily not guilty of capital murder.

The Claiborne County woman was accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith. Bevily is now absolved of her charge.

3 On Your Side reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment. They declined, saying they believe they are still under the court’s gag order at this time.

In January of 2021, T’Kia was found guilty of killing her stepdaughter and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

However, months later, in September of that same year, a judge overturned the conviction due to jury misconduct. Evidence came forward suggesting a juror was related to the victim.

Jurayah’s father Morris, who was also charged with capital murder, was supposed to stand trial in 2021 after T’Kia’s. So far, he has not gone to trial.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Previous sewer line break causes a sinkhole along a Jackson city street.
MDEQ loan to replace an estimated 315K feet of Jackson sewer lines
Crumbl Cookies coming to Flowood
Crumbl Cookies coming to Flowood
Justin Maxwell died Feb. 10th after staff at Easterling prison found him unresponsive.
‘I just want somebody to hear me’: Homewood mom calls for change after son’s death in Alabama prison
The bags of Oxycodone
‘Lethal doses’ of Tylenol, fentanyl discovered in container, disguised as Oxycodone