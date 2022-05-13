T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury has found T’Kia Bevily not guilty of capital murder.

The Claiborne County woman was accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith. Bevily is now absolved of her charge.

3 On Your Side reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment. They declined, saying they believe they are still under the court’s gag order at this time.

In January of 2021, T’Kia was found guilty of killing her stepdaughter and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

However, months later, in September of that same year, a judge overturned the conviction due to jury misconduct. Evidence came forward suggesting a juror was related to the victim.

Jurayah’s father Morris, who was also charged with capital murder, was supposed to stand trial in 2021 after T’Kia’s. So far, he has not gone to trial.

